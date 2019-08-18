|
Larry A. Wertz, 83, of Hamlin, died Tuesday evening at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Blaine Wertz.
Born in Millersburg, son of the late Allen and Virginia Snyder Wertz, he was a graduate of Millersburg Senior High School. Before retirement, he was employed by AT&T as an operations manager for 26 years. Larry honorably served the United States Air Force for eight years.
Larry enjoyed fishing, barbequing and spending time with his family.
Also surviving are his daughter, Virginia Wertz Elliston and her husband, Bill, Easton; his son, Scott Wertz, Bethlehem; and his granddaughter, Jesika Cilenti, Virginia Beach, Va.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory at the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
A private service and inurnment will take place at Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019