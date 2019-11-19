|
|
Larry E. Fenton, 79, of Berwick, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Berwick on July 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Clayton and Ida (Lisson) Fenton. Larry graduated from Berwick High School in 1958. He worked at the Berwick Argo for many years and later owned Briar Creek Fabricating. He retired from PennDOT in 2003.
Larry was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Berwick. He enjoyed farming and the outdoors, where he would cut firewood and tend to his garden. He loved to help people and did so every chance he got.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Linda L. (Gould) Fenton, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this year; daughters, Denise Dance and husband, Jerry, Virginia; Michelle Price and husband, Brian, Scranton; and Jennifer Cournoyer and husband, Gerry, Vt.; a son, Edward Fenton and wife, Heather, Berwick; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brianna, Zane, Gabriella, Fallon, Seth, Caitlin, Saige, Alastair (Taegan) and Bryn; three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister, Catherine Kehl, Berwick; brother, the Rev. John Fenton and wife, Susan, Berwick; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Boswell.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, and Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service. Rev. Chad Hebrink, his pastor, will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 Fairview Ave., Berwick, PA 18603.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019