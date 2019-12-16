|
|
Larry Hartshorn, 86, formerly of Throop, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, surrounded by his family.
Larry was the son of the late Beatrice Ornoski and Victor Pitcavage, and attended Holy Trinity PNC Church in Throop. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a Throop police officer and retired from Throop DPW serving as street commissioner. He was a lifetime member and past commander of the Throop Post 7251; a lifetime member of the Dickson City American Legion Post 665; a lifetime member and past president of Throop Hose Company 2, for over 50 years; past member of the Throop Borough Council; past member of the Mid Valley School Board; and was a founding member of the Throop Community Ambulance Association. He was also a past president of Lake Moc-A-Tek Speedway, where he was a driver and flagger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rose Kulick Hartshorn; his children, Larry Jr. and Jeff Hartshorn, of Throop; Sue and Brian Hughes, of Olyphant; Kim Hartshorn and Scott, of Dickson City; and Eric Hartshorn, of Olyphant; two brothers, Edward and Lydia Pitcavage, of Dickson City; Richard and Maureen Pitcavage, of Throop; one sister, Florence Moss, of Moscow; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Joan Haefele, of Dunmore.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with a blessing service at 6 p.m. by the Very Rev. William Chromey. Military and hose company funeral honors will follow. Interment of cremated remains will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center from the bottom of our hearts for all of the compassion and care that they have provided our dad, and any memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019