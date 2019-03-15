Scranton Times Obituaries
Larry L. Decker, 75, of DeLand, Fla., and formerly of Middleport, N.Y., and New Milford, Pa., entered into rest on March 12, 2019, with his loving wife of almost 53 years, Nancy, by his side.

Larry is also survived by his children, Dan and Beth Piekarsky; Lori and Stuart Pollack; Amy Decker; Nicole Bricourt; and Brett and Trudy Decker; 10 grandchildren, Will, Chris, Christina, Samantha, Melissa, Breonna, Alissa, Cory, Tagen and Arie; one great-grandchild, Aidan; brothers, Stephen and Sharon Decker; William Decker; and Sharon and Robert and Gail Decker; sisters, Bonnie Brainard; Emily and William Whitney; and Barbara and Tom Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was also predeceased by his parents, J. Elwin and Grace Decker.

Larry retired from General Motors with 31 years of faithful employment. He was a Middleport volunteer fireman for 25 years. Larry enjoyed horses, golfing and trips to the casino. He possessed a great love for his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Interment will be made in Franklin Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to noon at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2019
