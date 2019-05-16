Larry L. Schott, 74, died Monday while a resident at Forest City Nursing and Rehab Center.
Larry waged a valiant battle with multiple illnesses for many years. He was very proud to be number 17 of the 18 children born to the late John Sr. and Olga Dorash Schott.
He was born Dec. 17, 1944, in South Canaan. After completing elementary school at South Canaan Consolidated School, he graduated from Waymart High School in 1964.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale, with the Rev. Jane Pykus officiating. A private burial will be in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Friends may visit Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019