Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Larry P. Snell

Larry P. Snell Obituary

Larry P. Snell, age 67, of Olyphant and formerly of New Milford, Great Bend and Binghamton, N.Y., passed away Nov. 1 at Allied Hospice after an illness.

A Binghamton, N.Y. native, Larry was born on March 11, 1953 to the late Ellen (Wilds) Clugh and Ralph Snell, and was a proud United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He previously worked for Universal Printing Company in Dunmore.

Benevolent and selfless, Larry would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an avid coin collector. Now at peace, he'll long be missed.

He is survived by his sister, Mona Held and husband, John, of Pensacola, Fla.; his significant other, Carol West of Olyphant; and loving nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Snell, killed while serving in the Vietnam War, and his sister, Susan Fenescey.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main St., Scranton, with interment at Gibson Cemetery.


