|
|
The "late" Larry P. Trischetta passed away at his home from heart complications. Larry was a truly unique guy who's certainly hard to forget. You might have known him from the West Scranton High School class of 1970. Or maybe you met him at the Institute of Audio Research, or at his recording studio, West Wind.
You may have seen the Larry and Dave duo playing to their friends at the Back Door Coffee House, or serenading the staff in the back room at Denny's, or singing to thousands at Beatlefest, or playing all over NEPA for 40+ years. If you were a musician, Larry might've recorded you, or mixed or produced your record, or performed with you.
Maybe you remember him from the Piano Technicians Guild, or from Steinway School in New York. You've probably played a piano tuned or restored by Larry. He was a highly respected and trained tuner operating his business, Grand Action. He's tuned for the Eagles, James Taylor, Dead and Company, Bette Midler, the Fab Faux and many other giants. The Scranton Jazz Festival couldn't have been what it is without Larry's hard work over the last 15 years. He was just as happy to tune for his friends and clients. If that's how you knew him, then he probably played a few songs on your piano, and definitely talked with you for at least a half hour before leaving.
If you knew Larry, you knew he poured his heart and smarts and humor into everything he did. Whether it's learning to fix a car, or make beats with his grandkids, or make up characters ("Raymond Byrd!"), or listen to your problems for hours. He was truly present in every single moment. He would never let you leave without making sure you have everything you need; if you didn't, he'd give it to you. If you ever met up with him, you'd remember how he could find the humor in every situation and you most likely remember him being late.
He loved nothing more than being surrounded by family, especially his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Caolo Trischetta and Sebastian "Buster" Trischetta; his brother. Ross-michael Trischetta; and brother-in-law, Bill Bochicchio, who passed away the same day.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cindy Cimino Trischetta; sons, Bryan, Old Forge; Mike, Philadelphia; three grandsons, Noah, Mason and Remy Lawrence Trischetta; sister, Ann and her husband, Michael Morgan, Lehman Twp.; sister, Mary Trischetta, Scranton; brother, Tom and his wife, Denise Trischetta, Scranton; in-laws (all in Scranton), Frank and Eleanor Cimino, Janet and Bill Eckenrode, David and Diane Cimino, Diane Bochicchio; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family; and friend of 48 years, Dave McAndrews, Scranton.
The Trischettas want everyone to stay safe and send sympathies from a distance. A proper memorial will be announced after the health crisis has passed. Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020