Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Larry W. Totaro

Larry W. Totaro Obituary

Larry W. Totaro, 64, of Spring Brook Twp., died Friday at his home. His wife of 29 years is the former Dale A. Bomersheim.

Born June 16, 1956, in Jacksonville, N.C., he was the son of Evelyn Davis Totaro, Carbondale, and the late Lawrence Totaro. Larry was a United States Army veteran and a member of the 109th Infantry. Before his retirement in 2016, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a sheet metal mechanic. Larry attended Light of Christ Church in Jefferson Twp.

Also surviving are his sons, Larry J. Totaro, Carbondale; and Michael Wittenbrader, Dunmore; his sisters, Linda Clark and husband, Jack, Mayfield; and Carol Bomba, Jermyn; three grandchildren, Shyann Smith, Joshua Mitchell and Jacob Mitchell; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Mitchell, on Dec. 31, 2017.

Funeral services and military honors will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. in Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Jefferson Twp., Pa.

Friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.


