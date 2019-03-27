Laszlo Hegedus, 59, of Lake Ariel, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Passaic, N.J., son of Rozalia Kassai Hegedus and the late Mihaly Hegedus, he was a graduate of Sussex County Vo-Tech High School in Sussex County, N.J. and was a self-employed journeyman electrician for 35-plus years. He also was employed by Rooney Electric and Ken Burger Contracting. He loved his work and it was his pride and joy. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel.
Laszlo was very proud of his Hungarian heritage and spoke fluent Hungarian. He also was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting. He was a generous, fun-loving jokester. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, father-in-law and grandfather who loved his family dearly.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle Rose Williams and her husband, Joseph Jr., Lake Ariel; a son, Laszlo Hegedus Jr., Lake Ariel; a brother, Michael Hegedus, Franklin, N.J.; a grandson, Maximus Anthony Williams; and several nieces and a nephew.
A blessing service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. from the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 4 until time of service. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019