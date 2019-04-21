Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura A. Clark. View Sign

Laura A. Clark, 67, Lake Ariel, died the morning of April 5 at Allied Hospice Center after a courageous battle with ALS. Her husband of 48 years is Douglas Clark.



Born in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of the late Richard T. and Gwendolyn Dinsmore Purdy, before retirement, she was employed by EDM.



Also surviving are her daughter, Stefanie Warnock and her husband, William, Lake Ariel; sons, Douglas Clark Jr. and his wife, Gloria, San Diego; Walter Clark and his wife, Brandee, Pittsburgh; and Alexander Clark, Lake Ariel; sisters, Marsha Vargas, Fairview, N.J.; and Sandra Purdy, Ridgefield Park, N.J.; brothers, Richard Purdy Jr., Maine; and Raymond Purdy, Ridgefield Park; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Laura's memory be made to one of the following organizations: , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



