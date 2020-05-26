|
Laura E. "Betty" Sasfai, 91, of Jessup, died Sunday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a brief illness. Her husband was Emery Sasfai Sr., who passed away in May of 1991.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura Bruzda Kareha. Betty was a lifelong resident of Jessup and a graduate of Jessup High School. She was employed as a seamstress at Barbizon and Billig Shoe Co. She was also a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley.
Laura was a kind and loving mother, grand and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, planting flowers and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart's staff for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are her children, Beverly Reich and husband, Kenneth, Sturges; Emily Ayres, Jessup; and Emery Sasfai Jr., Jessup; her grandchildren, Althea Hosler, Olyphant; Jennifer Pitoniak and husband, Rich, Peckville; and Kelly Roe and husband, Bill, Jessup; her great-grandchildren, Zachary Walton, Victoria and Vanessa Pitoniak, Jagger, Cash and Vienna Roe; a sister, Joan Krucar, Pittston; a niece, Deborah Ford, Mount Cobb; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Ford; a brother, Joseph Kareha; and a nephew, Peter Ghilardi.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health and the specific wishes of Laura, the funeral will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020