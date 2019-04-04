Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura R. O'Hara. View Sign

Laura R. O'Hara, 65, Blakely, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She was married to Robert O'Hara for over 43 years.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Victor and Esther Stanton Johnson, she was a graduate of Bishop Hannan High School class of 1972. She was also a past member of St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel, where she taught CCD for many years.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who also enjoyed baking and taking care of her feline friends.



Also surviving are two sons, Robert M. and wife, Melissa; and John, all of Blakely; a daughter, Victoria Lancaster and husband, Joseph, Ormond Beach, Fla.; a brother, John Johnson, Greentown; and sisters, Sandy Kamarsuskas, Scranton; Chris Henderson, Dickson City; Jackie Scarfallato, Montrose; and Theresa Henderson, Scott Twp.; six grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Victor and Gregory; and sisters, Joanne and Karen.



The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, with visitation in the church one hour before Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Arrangements by the Morell LaBelle Funeral Home.

