Laura Stalker, 46, Lake Ariel, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a sudden illness. Her husband, Allan R. Stalker, survives her. They were married on Oct. 12, 1996.



Born on March 16, 1973, in Scranton, the daughter of Anthony and Marjorie (Chesnaky) Pruss Jr., of Sterling, who also survive her, she was a graduate of Western Wayne High School, where she was a member of the marching band. She went on to graduate from Mansfield University, where she earned an associate degree in radiology. Laura worked for St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, N.J., where she was a radiology technician.



She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife and mother. Laura will be deeply missed and always loved.



Laura is also survived by her daughter, Eliza Raine Stalker, at home; and a sister, Kimberly Thompson and her husband, Daniel, Tennessee.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Covenant Reformed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, with the Rev. Richard J. Miller officiating. Interment will be in Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.



Friends may visit at the church Tuesday from 9:30 to the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laura's memory to the .



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472.

269 Belmont Street

Waymart , PA 18472

