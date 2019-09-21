Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Laureen Ralli Obituary
Laureen Ralli, of Peckville, formerly of Jessup, passed away peacefully Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after a courageous battle with cancer. Laureen fought this disease with the same grace and dignity that she lived her life with.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Laura Gabinsky Kuchak.

She is survived by her fiancée and caregiver, Henry Malewicz, Peckville; two brothers, John Kuchak and wife, Susan, Dunmore; and Thomas Kuchak and wife, Jacqueline, Scranton; three nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces and five great-nephews; many cousins; and friends especially, Anna Mae Fanucci and Carol Tarity.

A special thank you to her co-workers at Turkey Hill, the nurses and doctors at Geisinger CMC, and especially the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The funeral will be held Sunday with a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment at the convenience of the family.

To send an online condolence, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019
