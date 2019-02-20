Laurence Myer Davidow, 72, of Clarks Green, died suddenly Monday at home. He and his wife, the former Gloria Corbo, had celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary Oct. 8.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Myer Davidow.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Sol and Margaret Lang Davidow, he was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Keystone Junior College and earned a B.A. in English from West Chester University and an M.S. as a reading specialist from Marywood University.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and before retirement was employed as a reading specialist by NEIU 19.
Larry was a former member of the Scranton Ski Club, enjoyed stamp collecting and served as an officer for the Myer Davidow Charitable Foundation.
He was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend who will be missed.
Also surviving are a brother, Robert and wife, Hiroko, Greenwich, Conn.; a niece, Juliet Davidow and companion, David Hochbaum, Boston; a nephew, Alexander Davidow and wife, Lyndi, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Corbo, Scranton.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of NEPA, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 204, Scranton, 18510; Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scranton, 18505; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, 18503; or to the donor's favorite charity.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFunerlhome.com.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2019