|
|
Laurie Wall Callahan, 63, of South Abington Twp., died unexpectedly Monday.
Born Aug. 2, 1956, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Jean (Miller) Wall Jr. Laurie graduated in 1974 from Honesdale High School, received her bachelor's degree from St. Louis University in physical therapy and earned her master's at the University of Scranton in physical therapy.
Since graduation, Laurie worked as a physical therapist and was a member of the American Physical Therapist Association. When her kids were growing up, she loved working in home health because she was able to spend time with them after school. For the last 10 years, she worked as a physical therapist at the Mountain View Care Center.
Laurie was a member of the Scranton Canoe Club and its GLOW League, a bowler at Idle Hour Lanes with the Mighty Bowling Stones and the Scranton Running Club, where she trained every day for a year to finish the Scranton half marathon at age 60. She enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and sitting down with a nice glass of Scotch. She loved going to golf tournaments, especially the Masters and British Open. Laurie was extremely well traveled and loved to do so with her partner, Bill, and sister, Carolyn. Laurie and Carolyn traveled together to the British Open, England, Ireland and many other locations. She liked playing slots at the casinos, restaurant tours with Bill, and her beloved dog, Piper. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with Bill and her children, Pat and Megan. She talked with Megan every morning on her way to work and was taken out of her comfort zone by Pat to restaurants she would never go to on her own. She traveled extremely often to Salisbury University to see Pat play soccer and never missed a game.
Surviving are one son, Patrick (Kait), of Chicago; one daughter: Megan Callahan, of Marlton, N.J.; two brothers, Gregory (Sherry) Wall, of Clarks Summit; and Douglas (Patricia) Wall, of Durango, Colo.; two sisters, Carolyn Siepiela, of Honesdale; and Valerie Wall, of Australia; her loving companion, Bill "Doc" Gross, of Clarks Summit; many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Laurie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Eddy Siepiela.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. from First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, Pa., with services by the Rev. William G. Carter. Interment will be private at a later date.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or a local .
For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Laurie and her family.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020