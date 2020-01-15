|
LaVerne Roche, 99, of Waymart, formerly of Carbondale, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Honesdale, daughter of the late Edward and Martha Wagner Bishop, she worked at Daystrom (now Lockheed Martin) for a number of years before retirement. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos.
Surviving are a son, James Roche and wife, Mary, Carbondale; a daughter, Debbie Veina and husband, Francis, Carbondale; grandchildren, Chrissy Farrell and husband, Eric; Pam Powell and husband, Will; John Veina and wife, Jennifer; Jason Veina and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Bobby Ashby, Morgan Veina, Matthew Veina, Tiffany Powell, Tad Farrell, Cole Powell and Zachary Veina; great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Farr, Alexander Farr and Jordan Ashby; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Roche; an infant grandson, Michael Roche; and sisters, Honey Murray and Helen Eldred.
The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Cremation to follow. Interment at a later date.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020