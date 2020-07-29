Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lavona Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavona Marie (Lovie) Howarth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavona Marie (Lovie) Howarth Obituary

Lavona (Lovie) Howarth, 88, of Scranton, died Tuesday at home. Her husband, Roy O. Howarth, died Nov. 30, 2001.

Born in Throop, daughter of the late John and Lottie Baronsky, she was educated in Throop schools. She was employed by Dr. William F. Lamberti and Dr. James Slovak. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scranton. She was a former member of St. Mark's Evangelical Church, where she was a member of the Lutheran Church Women, Altar Guild and Church Council. She was a loving mother to her children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Surviving are sons, Roy Kevin and wife, Peggy, Scranton; and Keith, Falls; daughter, Candice Howarth Gadomski and husband, John, Lake Ariel; her sister, Dorette Sanderson, Syracuse, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Baronsky.

Private funeral service is being held Friday at 10 a.m. and church service at 11 for the immediate family at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1000 Taylor Ave., Scranton.

Arrangements and care provided by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. All attendees must wear a mask.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -