Lawrence A. Fromert, 86, a lifelong resident of Madison Twp., peacefully passed away Monday due to complications of cancer, at home surrounded by family. He and his loving wife, Ann Weller Fromert, would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on May 6.



Born at home in Madisonville to the late William and Myrtle Beers Fromert, he was a graduate of Moscow High School. He was a United States Army veteran who served as staff sergeant in the 49th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division near the end of the Korean War. He retired from RCA/Thomson/GE after 28 years as a machine attendant. He was a parishioner of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, Moscow.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Sherie Franc and husband, Timothy; Lisa Fromert and Cathiellen Lopa; five sons, Gary Fromert; David Fromert and wife, Danielle; Lawrence B. Fromert, William Fromert; Thomas Fromert and wife, Barbara; nine grandchildren, Kyle and Brian Fromert, Michael A. Lopa IV; Cory and wife, Deanna; Kevin and Keith Franc, Spenser, Kelly and Austin Fromert; one great-grandchild, Roselynn Franc; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Fred R. Fromert.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for their compassion and kindness.



The funeral will be from the Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC., 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444, at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday at 11 in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.



Viewing will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.





