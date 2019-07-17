Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Lawrence Alan Dutcher Obituary
Beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, Lawrence Alan Dutcher departed this world for the next one on July 14, succumbing to long-term illness at the age of 73.

Larry, or Dutch as many friends called him, was born Jan. 26, 1946, in Scranton, Pa. to Donald and Mildred (Henn) Dutcher. He was a skilled artist who primarily worked in bronze sculpture and oil painting whose love of art began at home with his parents and grandparents' works. His formal education began at Scranton Tech High School and he refined his trade at the Art Students League of New York, N.Y., and Keystone College in La Plume, Pa., where he later worked as an adjunct faculty member. He was a retired machinist from Trion Industries Inc. of Wilkes-Barre and had a love for nature and the outdoors.

Larry served in the United States Air Force as a crew chief during the Vietnam War and taught Tang Soo Do Karate to other soldiers when martial arts were not well accepted by the general public. He was able to sway superiors who previously did not value martial arts, by demonstrating the physical and mental control they can provide.

Locally, his best-known works stand in downtown Scranton of Tadeusz Kosciuszko, which is located on Spruce Street, and the iconic statue of Edward J. Lynett on Penn Avenue. His other works are scattered across the country and globe.

Larry was raised and lived in Dutch Hollow in the South Side of Scranton and was a member of the Parker Hill Church in Dickson City. On Sept. 13, 1975, he married Theresa H. Evanick. Their family grew to include daughter, Amie, and sons, Josiah and Jeremy, and eventually son and daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Marc Dutcher; and is survived and forever loved by his wife of 44 years, Theresa; his children and their spouses; sister, Donna Shelp; brother, Scott Dutcher; five grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks for the comforting and reassuring services Allied Services Hospice provided for Larry and his family during a deeply personal and trying time.

Funeral services and military honors will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time. Interment in Fairview Memorial Park will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18505. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019
