Lawrence J. Laurynas

Lawrence J. Laurynas, 79, Fell Twp., died Tuesday at home. His wife is Karen Solt Laurynas.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Benedict and Anna Yadouga Laurynas, he was a psychologist and served in the United States National Guard for 18 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ceilann Stevens and husband, David, Scranton; and MarieElena Neyman and husband, Joseph, Scranton; three grandchildren, Tanya Strasburger, Duryea; David Stevens, Scranton; Joseph Neyman, Scranton; a great-grandchild, Braelyn Strasburger; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Aleah Strasburger; three sisters, Ann, Leona and Mary; and two brothers, Joseph and Benedict.

The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Jermyn.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
