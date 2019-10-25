|
|
Larry J. Warner, 88, Scranton, a resident of the Gino Merli Center, died Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness.
Son of the late Stanley and Stella Golicki, he was a veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Purple Heart. A member of the American Legion Post 306, Taylor, he was a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Larry was well-known for driving around the city in his antique cars.
He was a founding member of the Scranton Region Antique Car Club and was also a stock car driver (3) at Bone Stadium. He was honored as a hometown hero at the PNC Field for his service in the military and rescuing pilots from an airplane crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
He was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Ann Gurnari, Scranton; grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher Gurnari; and a great-grandchild, Alaina Buchanin.
He was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Jr., and a brother, Daniel Warner.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Polish National Church cemetery, Kane Street.
Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019