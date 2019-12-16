|
Lawrence M. Garbarino Sr., 93, of Peckville, passed away Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. His wife was the former Mary Marcinek, who died on April 21, 1976.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the Late Rufus and Adele Garbarino. He was a graduate of Blakely High School and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for U.S. Steel. He was the owner of Cinema 2 in Peckville.
He was a former member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and also a member of the Dante Social Club and the Fairless Hills Fire Company.
He is survived by two sons, Charles and wife, Kathryn, Fairless Hills; and Anthony and wife, Melissa, Peckville; two daughters, Mary Ann Garbarino, Honesdale; and Tina Fumanti and husband, Dennis, Browndale. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Jr.; a brother, Charles, who was killed in action; two sisters, Olive and Adele; and his companion, Carmella Kaczmarczyk.
The funeral will be Wednesday with a blessing service at 7 p.m. in the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019