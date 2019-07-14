Lawrence Paul Caporelli, Orlando, Fla., died peacefully at home on June 10, 2019.



Larry was born on Oct. 2, 1957, the son of the late Anthony and Matilda Cimino Caporelli, in Scranton. He attended Scranton public schools and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Penn State, Middletown Campus. He relocated to Orlando after college, where he worked as a manager for several Florida businesses. Larry enjoyed his years as a comptroller for Builders Square and as a commercial accounts manager for Triangle Fasteners.



Larry loved music and was an accomplished musician. He had a keen wit and great enthusiasm for his favorite sports, musical groups, movies and TV shows. He played football, baseball, softball and basketball. His favorite teams included the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Celtics and Montreal Canadiens. He always had something funny and unusual to say. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He made many road trips to Scranton, often with his brother, Tony. Larry was a kind, helpful, thoughtful and loving person who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Larry is survived by two sisters, AnnMarie Parry (Richard), Morton, Pa.; and Nancy Mattioli, Scranton; one brother, John, Orlando; an uncle; aunts; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Anthony; and brother in-law, Charles Mattioli.



Services will be held Thursday, July 18, in the Cathedral Cemetery Chapel at the entrance to the cemetery, by the Rev. Deacon Edward Shoener. Interment will follow services.



The family will receive friends in the chapel Thursday, 10:30 until time of service at 11:30 a.m.



Arrangements under the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019