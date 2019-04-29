Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Larry" Smallcomb. View Sign Service Information Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home 3 First Street Moscow , PA 18444 (570)-842-3098 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" Smallcomb, 77, of Spring Brook Twp., died unexpectedly Saturday, April 27, at home. He was the husband of Sarah "Sally" (Eaton) Smallcomb and the couple was married on May 28, 1966.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Ethel (Burnside) Smallacombe. Larry graduated from Pennsbury High School in Levittown and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Before retiring in 2003, he was a set-up man at Techneglas in Pittston Twp. for 33 years. He attended Maple Lake United Methodist Church in Spring Brook Twp.



Larry enjoyed watching local stock car racing and looked forward to having coffee with "the guys," his friends Bob and Mike. As a tinkerer, he could often be found in his garage working on cars and loved taking his late furry canine friend, Ruppy, on walks. Most importantly, Larry enjoyed making memories with his family, especially on vacations in the Pigeon Forge, Tenn., area.



In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughter, Lori Smallcomb Lavelle, of Duryea; his granddaughter, Victoria R. Lavelle, of Duryea; his brother-in-law, Robert Breese, of Levittown; and his sister-in-law, Annette (Zippatelli) Smallacombe, of Levittown.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Smallacombe; and his sister, Arlene (Smallacombe) Breese.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Eric Luczak. Interment with military honors will follow in Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.



Viewing will be Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 State Route 690, Spring Brook Twp. PA 18444.



To share your fondest memories of Larry, please visit the funeral home Facebook page or website.





Lawrence "Larry" Smallcomb, 77, of Spring Brook Twp., died unexpectedly Saturday, April 27, at home. He was the husband of Sarah "Sally" (Eaton) Smallcomb and the couple was married on May 28, 1966.Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Ethel (Burnside) Smallacombe. Larry graduated from Pennsbury High School in Levittown and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Before retiring in 2003, he was a set-up man at Techneglas in Pittston Twp. for 33 years. He attended Maple Lake United Methodist Church in Spring Brook Twp.Larry enjoyed watching local stock car racing and looked forward to having coffee with "the guys," his friends Bob and Mike. As a tinkerer, he could often be found in his garage working on cars and loved taking his late furry canine friend, Ruppy, on walks. Most importantly, Larry enjoyed making memories with his family, especially on vacations in the Pigeon Forge, Tenn., area.In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughter, Lori Smallcomb Lavelle, of Duryea; his granddaughter, Victoria R. Lavelle, of Duryea; his brother-in-law, Robert Breese, of Levittown; and his sister-in-law, Annette (Zippatelli) Smallacombe, of Levittown.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Smallacombe; and his sister, Arlene (Smallacombe) Breese.The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Eric Luczak. Interment with military honors will follow in Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.Viewing will be Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 State Route 690, Spring Brook Twp. PA 18444.To share your fondest memories of Larry, please visit the funeral home Facebook page or website. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close