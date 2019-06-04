Lawrence (Larry) Williams, 80, of Jefferson Twp., died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Davis) Williams. The couple were blessed to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 10.



Born April 3, 1939, and raised in West Scranton, he was the son of the late Daniel and Ethel Jacobs Williams. After attending West Scranton High School, Larry first worked at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, where he had memorably served as Jackie Gleason's caddy. His career in auto parts spanned more than 50 years, working for General Auto, Phillips and Maier, Lightning Auto, and, before retirement at 73 years young, Tom Hesser of Scranton.



A longtime athlete and lifelong sports fan, Larry enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and bowling, where he had played in numerous leagues while rolling two career perfect 300 games. Above all, he was a baseball fan. He played softball well into his 50s while even owning a baseball card and collectible shop in Scranton for many years.



Leaving behind his adoring family and loving friends, Larry will be missed forever.



He is also survived by his two children, Larry "Boomer" Williams and wife, Melissa, Hamlin; and Donna Venturi, Archbald; four grandchildren, Tommy, Julie, LJ and Nicole; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Sally Yerke, Old Forge; and a brother-in-law, Samuel "Butch" Davis and wife, Carol, Hamlin.



He was also preceded in death by his five brothers, Robert, Ronald, Jack, Delbert and Daniel Williams Jr.; and his pup, "Ernie."



Private blessing services will be held at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Stewart United Methodist Church, Old Forge. Entombment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Elmhurst Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

