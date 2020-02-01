|
Leanne Jennifer Kolebuk (Phelps), 34, of Olyphant, died Jan. 24 at home of an accidental overdose.
Born June 15, 1985, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of Katrina Kolebuk Kelly.
She was a graduate of Lakeland High School, as well as a graduate of the Fort Leonard Wood Army facility in Missouri, where she received the rank of PVT-2.
Leanne was a beautiful, fun-loving soul who loved animals, especially her "fuzzy bunny slippers" dog, Axle. She also enjoyed riding quads, listening to music like Janis Joplin and Nirvana, the beach, sudoku puzzles, hanging with friends, and walking with her aunt Dawn, with whom she spent a lot of time, and also with Cameron Pham.
Also surviving are a brother, Eric Peoples Jr.; maternal grandmother, Karen Baler; close cousins, Joseph Repella and Isabell Kolebuk; as well as aunts and uncles, and her "Papa" Eric Peoples Jr.
She was preceded in death by stepdad, Bill Kelly; and grandfathers, John Kolebuk and Harry Baier.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Leanne's family would kindly ask if everyone could donate something to their local animal shelter in Leanne's memory.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020