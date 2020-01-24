|
|
Lee A. Lobley, of Hamlin, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a short illness.
Born May 23, 1958, in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Herbert and Harriet (Dowse) Lobley. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School class of 1978. He later earned an associate degree in business from the Center for Degree Studies. After graduating, Lee worked for Highlights for Children as a typesetter. In 1981, Lee began working as a self-employed notary public and title clerk, first working with his mother and then his sister.
Lee was always active in the local community. He was a member of the Lake Ariel Lions Club where he served as secretary for 22 years. He also served on the Salem Twp. Planning Commission for 11 years, serving as secretary for 10 years.
Lee was always eager to talk with friends or share a laugh. He loved Facebook and spent many hours encouraging others and keeping up on everyone.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hamlin Fire and Rescue as well as the doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU.
Surviving are a sister, Elaine Smith and her husband, Allen, of Hamlin; a niece, Sharon Smith, of Matamoras; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lynn Lobley.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with service by Pastor Ken Claflin.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Spring interment, Salem Cemetery, Hamlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamlin Assembly of God Church, 613 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, PA 18436; Girls Ministries of Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 Route 434, Elmhurst, PA 18444; or Lake Ariel Lions Educational Fund, P.O. Box 358, Lake Ariel, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020