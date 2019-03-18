Lee Elizabeth Brombacher, beloved daughter of Thomas and Delores Keklak Brombacher, has passed away.
There will be no viewing or services at her request. Friends and relatives should say a prayer that she finds everlasting peace. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. For online condolences, visit RapochFuneralHome.com.
Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2019