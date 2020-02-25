Home

Lee Huffert Obituary
Lee Huffert, 62, of Carbondale, died Thursday. His wife, the former Donna Freeman, died in 2018.

Surviving are a daughter, Erika Huffert; a grandson, Isaac; a stepson, Jeff Miller; a stepdaughter, Laura Crowl; a brother, George; and three sisters, Sherry, Laurie and Wendy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Doug.

As per his request, private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020
