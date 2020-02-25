|
|
Lee Huffert, 62, of Carbondale, died Thursday. His wife, the former Donna Freeman, died in 2018.
Surviving are a daughter, Erika Huffert; a grandson, Isaac; a stepson, Jeff Miller; a stepdaughter, Laura Crowl; a brother, George; and three sisters, Sherry, Laurie and Wendy.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Doug.
As per his request, private funeral services will be held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020