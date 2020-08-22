Home

Lee Myers grew up in the Hill section of Scranton, graduated from Central High School and the University of California at Berkeley, and attended the Cornell University Law School for two and two-thirds years - departing to make sure that he would not be tempted to be a lawyer.

Lee was a free spirit. He was at Berkeley just as the free spirit movement was emerging - independence and defiance of conventional norms were its stock in trade. Lee was already on that path when he graduated from Central High School in 1951 with high grades, but was not invited into the National Honor Society.

Lee charted his own course. He traveled the world from the heights of the Himalayas to the South Pacific Islands with little money, a lot of curiosity and the support of his family, particularly his mother, the late Libbye Myers.

Lee's life partner for the past 30 years, Rebecca Paxton, was a kindred spirit. They lived a quiet, Buddhistically-oriented life in peace in harmony in California - from San Francisco to Berkeley to San Diego. Lee enjoyed swimming in the ocean, good conversation and helping those who needed help.

He was a loving and beloved brother to Morey and Sondra Myers in Scranton, and the late Laurence Myers in San Francisco; and cousin of Marcia Myers of Scranton. He also leaves behind several loving and beloved nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, David Feibus of Scranton.

He died at home in San Diego on Aug. 16.


