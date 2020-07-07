Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Lee Roy Greenfield

Lee Roy Greenfield Obituary

Lee Roy Greenfield, 61, of Scranton died Saturday at home after fighting a courageous battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, the former Sherry Hazelton.

Born in Scranton, and raised in Taylor, son of the late George and Irene Bond Greenfield, he was educated in Riverside School District. Before retirement, Lee was employed by Gress Poultry, Scartelli General Contractors, as well as owning LRG Construction.

Lee enjoyed spending time with his family as well as going fishing. His grandchildren would look forward to fishing trips with their grandfather. A husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, Lee will be deeply missed.

He is also survived by his sons, Lee Greenfield and wife, Shauna, Dunmore; Glynne Greenfield and companion, Jennifer Perfilio, Scranton; Randy Greenfield and wife, Ashley, Taylor; sisters, Bertha Reese, Scott Twp.; Mary Ann Harris, Duryea; brothers, Walter Greenfield, Taylor; John Greenfield, Old Forge; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Alberta Granville, and brothers, David and JR Greenfield.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.


