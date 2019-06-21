On Friday, June 14, 2019, Leland (Lee) Parsons III left this wonderful life to enter a more sacred one with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He recently accepted and developed trust in a faithful relationship with the Lord, who is now embracing him in Heaven.



Lee is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his loving daughter, Winter Parsons; sons, Kyle Parsons and Jason DeBella; and daughter-in-law, Kate Parsons; grand"sonshine," Roger Parsons; and a granddaughter arriving in September. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Rentner; brothers, Ron Parsons and Eric Parsons; and sister, Vicki Mowry; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; aunts and uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.



Lee was predeceased by his father, Leland Parsons II; and stepfather, Walter Rentner.



Lee was well-loved and appreciated in his home community of Susquehanna County, Pa. He provided a home and life for his family that nurtured and protected each member. Lee was a dedicated husband and father, participating in youth sports with his children as they grew, supporting his wife's and children's many interests and spending time leaving a legacy of a love of the outdoors and community. He supported his church, Jackson Baptist Church, and its family of members. Lee was always available to family and friends with a smile, hug, good joke, great story or helping hand whenever needed.



Lee spent 38 years working for and committed to the New Jersey Transit railroad. For 38 years, he drove back and forth from his small farm on his wife's family mountain in Uniondale to New Jersey to learn, grow and lead in the busy world of railroad management. He was hardworking, knowledgeable and well-respected by his peers.



Lee had many interests of his own, including fishing (particularly during trout season); astronomy (he loved the night sky); and deer hunting (especially the first day). He spent a great deal of time fostering his love for ham radio and was an avid participant in and president of the local Susquehanna County Amateur Radio Club, of which his brother, Eric, is also a member.



Lee's passing is an enormous loss for so many as his positive outlook and influence was far-reaching. "73," Lee Parsons.



A celebration of Lee's life will be held Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. from the Jackson Baptist Church, 17280 State Route 92, Jackson, with Pastor Gary Haskell officiating.



Arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.



To share condolences and photos with Lee's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lee's name to samaritanspurse.org.

