Lena C. Campagna, of Scranton, passed away on Sept. 9 at Carlton Senior Living in San Jose, Calif. She was 95. She passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by family.
Lena was married in 1948 to Atty. Richard Campagna, who passed away in 2018. Lena is survived by her three children, Eric, of Nicholson, Pa.; Richard, of San Ramon, Calif.; and Marisa, of Boston, Mass. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Robin; five grandsons and four great-grandchildren whose presence brought her great joy in her final years.
Lena was born in Scranton in 1924. She worked as a homemaker and was a licensed practical nurse. She resided in Scranton for 92 years. In 2016, she moved to California to be close to family. She was a strong but quiet and loving mother and grandmother who loved her family and was truly loved by her family.
Lena was an active member of St. Rocco's Church for many years. A private family ceremony was held in San Jose, Calif., where the couple had retired to several years ago.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019