Lenore Reynolds-Meyers, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Stephen Sienkiewich.



Born on Jan. 1, 1951, Lenore was the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth Sienkiewich and beloved wife of 10 years to Walter Albert Meyers Jr. She worked for over 25 years as a human resource specialist in Virginia Beach, Newport News and the Hampton, Va., areas until her retirement in 2014.



Lenore enjoyed cooking, entertaining and backyard gardening. She was also an active and loving mother to her two sons and a special lady to her family and her many friends.



Lenore is survived by her husband, Walter Albert Meyers Jr.; two sons, Steven Reynolds (Katie McCarthy); and Jaax Reynolds; stepdaughter, Kelly Meyers (Roger Rogan); grandchildren, Ava Fair and Charles Wesley; mother, Elizabeth Sienkiewicz; sisters, Margaret Riedmiller (Robert); and Gail Sienkiewich; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kenneth Kirkham; brother-in-law, David Meyers; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Beth and Bruce Riegel; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plain Road, Williamsburg, to fondly remember Lenore Reynolds-Meyers.



The family asks that contributions be made in her name to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458, (www.braintumor.org); or Program, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871



