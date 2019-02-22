Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Schimes. View Sign

Lenore Schimes, age 64, of Scranton, passed away Wednesday evening after a courageous battle with Parkinson's for over 50 years. She passed peacefully with her family by her side.



Born in Scranton, on Jan. 11, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Ann and Frank Stack and Robert Schimes.



Lenore will be remembered for truly enjoying every moment spent with her family, doing crossword puzzles and watching her trivia game shows. She adored spending time with her beloved mother above all. She was a loved and cherished daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Although her presence at both family get togethers and her spot at her kitchen table will be deeply missed, her gentle heart and dry sense of humor will remain with her family forever.



Lenore graduated from Scranton Tech High School class of 1973. She then became a proud graduate from the University of Scranton, where she earned her master of science in psychology. She worked alongside her family in running their former family owned business, known as MBC Bowling Lanes. She also had a passion for poetry and had several of her poems published.



Although she faced many struggles throughout her life, from being diagnosed with Parkinson's as a young teenager, her dedication to overcome obstacles was highly admired by all who knew her. She was resilient, strong-willed and caring.



Lenore is survived by her three brothers, Joe Schimes and wife, Ann; sister-in-law, MariAnne Vieira, all of Old Forge; James Vieira and wife, Terri; and Frank Vieira and wife, Carolee, all of Scranton. She also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and dear friend, Barb Sembers. She will be sorely missed by all.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rocky Vieira; and stepsister, Sandy Cataldo.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michele Hazzouri and Lenore's friends of the Archangel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave. in Scranton. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place privately at a later date in the Cathedral Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or



To send the family an online condolence, visit

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

