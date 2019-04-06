Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Dowd. View Sign

Leo Dowd, 97, Pittston, died Tuesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Lou Curley, in 1977.



A lifelong resident of Pittston, he was born Feb. 14, 1922, to John and Laura Gill Dowd. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School class of 1941. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the United States Army in Europe. He was employed by the Lehigh Valley Railroad and, later, by Conrail, in the signal department. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, and Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.



He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and the Philadelphia Phillies.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers in the Serenity Unit at Wesley Village for their care and compassion.



He is survived by his daughter, Cathy, Moosic; sons, Michael (Joan), Pittston Twp.; and John (Patty), Laflin; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie); Brian, Jeffrey and Megan; brother-in-law, Thomas (Ann) Curley; sisters-in-law, Catherine O'Leary, Montgomery, N.Y.; Mary Curley, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife and parents, Leo was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, William and John; sisters, Agnes Swift and Mary Gavigan.



Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston; or the Care and Concern Ministry of St. John the Evangelist Parish, William Street, Pittston.



To leave an online condolence, visit Leo's obituary at





Leo Dowd, 97, Pittston, died Tuesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Lou Curley, in 1977.A lifelong resident of Pittston, he was born Feb. 14, 1922, to John and Laura Gill Dowd. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School class of 1941. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the United States Army in Europe. He was employed by the Lehigh Valley Railroad and, later, by Conrail, in the signal department. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, and Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and the Philadelphia Phillies.The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers in the Serenity Unit at Wesley Village for their care and compassion.He is survived by his daughter, Cathy, Moosic; sons, Michael (Joan), Pittston Twp.; and John (Patty), Laflin; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie); Brian, Jeffrey and Megan; brother-in-law, Thomas (Ann) Curley; sisters-in-law, Catherine O'Leary, Montgomery, N.Y.; Mary Curley, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, Leo was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, William and John; sisters, Agnes Swift and Mary Gavigan.Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns Committee, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston; or the Care and Concern Ministry of St. John the Evangelist Parish, William Street, Pittston.To leave an online condolence, visit Leo's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

(570) 654-8683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close