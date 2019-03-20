Leo F. Hopkins

  • "Mr. Leo, it looks as though Mother Mary has decided that..."
    - Theresa Gray
  • "A great guy had a great life and was full of fun. Worked..."
    - Susan & Bill Clifford
  • "Dear Jeff, So sorry to hear about your Dad - he was such..."
  • - Kathy Harrington Jackson
  • "Jeff and Judy, We are sorry to hear of your loss. Leo was a..."

Leo F. Hopkins, 94, of Stuart, Fla., a native of Scranton, passed away March 15. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today, March 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th St., Stuart. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, Fla.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019
