Leo Howanetz, 82, Scranton, died Wednesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
He was born in Old Forge, the son of the late John G. and Alice T. Wansack Howanetz, and was a graduate of the Old Forge High School class of 1955.
He was a 30-year employee of the Electric Boat Co., working 25 years in Quincy, Mass., and five years in Groton, Conn. He was also a real estate broker.
Leo was a United States Navy veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Old Forge.
Surviving are sisters, Sandra Howanetz, Wyoming, and Rose Howanetz, Scranton; a brother, Demetrius Howanetz, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Marge Powell and Pat Zera; and a brother, Paul Howanetz.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge with the Rev. Peter Henry, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 9, 2019