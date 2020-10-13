Home

Leo Puscavage

Leo Puscavage Obituary

Leo Puscavage, 70, of West Pittston, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020.

He was born to Anna Baranowski and Jacob Puscavage on Oct. 10, 1949. Leo was an immeasurably caring and loving man. He had many passions including traveling, drawing, juggling and photography.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Jacob Puscavage; sisters, Anne Marie Booth and Rosemary Seidita; and granddog, Daisy.

He is survived by daughter, Lorrie Puscavage; granddaughter, Abigail Kohut; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


