|
|
Leo R. Lawler, 82, Carbondale, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His late wife, Catherine Wormuth Lawler, died on Dec. 20.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Leo Sr. and Elizabeth Tully Lawler, he was a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was devoted to his wife for 59 years, especially during her illness the last few years when he rarely left his home in order to provide care. Leo worked for 37 years as maintenance engineer at Carbondale General Hospital and Marian Community Hospital. He was a member of Columbia Hose Company for more than 50 years.
Surviving are three sons, Leo Lawler and companion, Linda, Chapman Lake; Mike Lawler and companion, Jessica, Pleasant Mount; and Ryan Chludzinski, Puerto Rico; two daughters, Linda Schwartz and husband, Matthew, Carbondale; and Lori Amorine and companion, Aaron, Carbondale; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John "Chico" Lawler and Michael Lawler; and a sister, Betsy Stranieri.
The funeral will be Wednesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a blessing service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11. Online condolences may be sent to funeral home website.
Services are under the direct guidance of Leo's daughter, funeral director, Linda Schwartz.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020