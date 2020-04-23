|
|
Leo Rinaldoni, formerly of Scranton and Moscow and a resident of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Scranton, died at Geisinger Community Medical Center from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Carmella Marcino Rinaldoni, to whom he would have been married to for 60 years on April 23.
Leo was born in Scranton, the son of the late Angelo and Sarah Perugini Rinaldoni, who came to Scranton from Italy.
Leo was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and served in the United States Army. He was a Korean War veteran. During the war he was a cook and had many stories of his time abroad serving our country.
He was employed by the United States Post Office as a letter carrier for more than 40 years. His time on the job made him the best person to ask for directions and instilled a joy of driving everywhere that lasted for years to come.
Leo could never sit still - he always wanted to help and keep busy. After retiring from the Post Office, he regularly helped at his daughter and son-in-law's restaurant, Mendicino's Pizza, in Moscow, Pa., by assisting with prep cooking and catering. He also drove for August J. Haas Funeral Home, Scranton. Leo was an avid hunter. More than the hunting though, he loved to spend that time in the woods, mainly in Bradford County with his hunting buddies and his beloved hunting dogs.
For years, Leo's daily routine included a visit with his friends at the Dante Literary Society in South Scranton. He also loved taking a walk among the "collectibles" of the Salvation Army, sometimes bringing home a few of them to his family's dismay.
More than anything, Leo will be remembered as a big personality. He was a person who could make you laugh until your sides hurt without even trying. He always had sage advice (even when you didn't ask for it, but he knew you needed it) and never minced words. You would always know when he was nearby due to his constant whistling of a tune. He also loved a nap, regardless of the time or place. His presence was the essence of contentment and peacefulness.
Leo is survived by his wife, Carmella; his daughter, Lynn Mendicino, wife of the late Gasper Mendicino, of Moscow; and daughter, Renee Puchalski and her husband, Vincent Puchalski, of Taylor.
Leo is also survived by his six grandchildren, Sara Mendicino Friedman and husband, David, Albany, N.Y.; Christina Mendicino Lehr and husband, John, Cresco, Pa.; Antonio Mendicino, Moscow; Ashley Puchalski, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Mallory Puchalski and Kyle Puchalski, Taylor, Pa.
Leo was preceded in death by his father and mother, Angelo and Sarah; his sister, Norma Trama and brother-in-law, Joseph Trama; his brother, Joseph Rinaldoni; and sister-in-law, Wanda Rinaldoni; and his son-in-law, Gasper Mendicino.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff who cared for Leo the last few years at the Jewish Home of Scranton. They would also like to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center who cared for Leo in his final days and who were with him in his final moments to provide him company and comfort when his family could not. Your heroic and compassionate actions during these difficult times are immeasurably appreciated.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a Mass and memorial at a later date.
All arrangements are by August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Pocono Food Pantry, Moscow, to help others in need during these unprecedented times. Send donations in Leo's name to P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020