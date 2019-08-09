|
Leo V. Rumovitz, 83, a resident at the Gardens at Scranton, and formerly of Olyphant, Eynon and Dickson City, died Wednesday morning at Allied Hospice, Scranton.
Born in Dickson City, the son of the late Leo Sr. and Stella Suwalski Rumovitz, he was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, and he was a graduate of Dickson City High School. Before retirement, he was employed as a cutter in the garment industry.
Leo was a fan of the New York Yankees, Penn State Football and Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed betting on horse races and football games, and he loved his twice-yearly trips to Las Vegas with his friend, Dave. He took exceptional care of his mother, and he enjoyed spending time with nephew, Michael Glenn. He will be deeply missed.
His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Gardens at Scranton and Allied Hospice for their exceptional care.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Joseph and Robert Rumovitz; and sisters, Katherine Glenn and Stella Solsman.
The funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Adalbert's PNCC, Dickson City. Interment will take place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019