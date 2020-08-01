|
Leo Wisniewski, 94, of Dickson City, passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
He was born in 1925 in Peckville to Francis and Adeline Wisniewski. He proudly volunteered during World War II and served in the South Pacific Theater, and he was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5937, Dickson City. He worked as a presser in local garment factories and enjoyed working so much that he continued in various other jobs, retiring at age 85.
Leo made friends easily and enjoyed spending time working around the house. He was proud of his Polish heritage and spoke the language fluently. He was always ready with a joke or a good story from his youth. He is remembered as always having a song on his lips and a pipe in his mouth. He loved to spend evenings at home with his family and animals, playing cards and reading the newspaper.
Leo instilled values in his children to guide them in their lives and always made holidays and birthdays memorable for them. He was a devout Catholic and loved the Lord. He attended Mass at St. Mary's Visitation Church in Dickson City and was often seen praying his rosary.
Leo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Lisiak Wisniewski, who with their daughter, Laura, lovingly cared for him in his last weeks at home; his three children, son, Mark Wisniewski and his wife, Marisa; daughter, Laura Wisniewski; and son, Brian Wisniewski; his three grandchildren, Francesca Weisfelner and her husband, David; Teresa Telesca and her husband, Joseph; and Adam Wisniewski and his wife, Jaclyn. He also was given the gift of being a great-grandfather to Aubrey Lynn and Charlotte Grace Wisniewski, and Norina Rita Telesca; and a new baby granddaughter Weisfelner to be born in October. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother and father; sisters, Lottie and Fran, and Jane and Estelle; and brothers, Myron and Adam.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.
Entombment with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required for entry at the funeral home and church, and social distancing will be maintained. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.