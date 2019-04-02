Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola J. Moran. View Sign

On Friday, March 22, Leola (Lee) Moran passed away at age 79. Leola was born on Sept. 3, 1939, to Peter and Leola Vartanian. She grew up in West New York, N.J. She graduated from Pace University and worked as a controller for many years, her last position was at the Country Club of Scranton.



Leola received the honor of Biographee for the Marquis Who's Who publication board for 1981/1982. She was master of Mount Washington in an old Buick with her three children. Leola was the last of her siblings.



She was preceded in death by her son, Erik; and her daughter, Robbin. Leola is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son, George and his wife, Lisa; and their children, Brandon and his wife, Shannon; Jess and her husband, Chris; Declan, Paisley, Landon, Oakley and twins due in May; also, grandchildren, Anthony; Danny and his wife, Veronica; Lizzy; Mark Anthony and his wife, Holly; Jaci and her husband, Alan. Leola is also survived by Libero, Donna and Raine; and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Canada.



There was a private family memorial. Arrangements Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

On Friday, March 22, Leola (Lee) Moran passed away at age 79. Leola was born on Sept. 3, 1939, to Peter and Leola Vartanian. She grew up in West New York, N.J. She graduated from Pace University and worked as a controller for many years, her last position was at the Country Club of Scranton.Leola received the honor of Biographee for the Marquis Who's Who publication board for 1981/1982. She was master of Mount Washington in an old Buick with her three children. Leola was the last of her siblings.She was preceded in death by her son, Erik; and her daughter, Robbin. Leola is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son, George and his wife, Lisa; and their children, Brandon and his wife, Shannon; Jess and her husband, Chris; Declan, Paisley, Landon, Oakley and twins due in May; also, grandchildren, Anthony; Danny and his wife, Veronica; Lizzy; Mark Anthony and his wife, Holly; Jaci and her husband, Alan. Leola is also survived by Libero, Donna and Raine; and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Canada.There was a private family memorial. Arrangements Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Funeral Home Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home

2025 Green Ridge St

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 344-1819 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close