Leon Cadwalder
Leon W. Cadwalder

Leon W. Cadwalder Obituary
Leon W. Cadwalder, Lake Winola, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife was Nancy Rogers Cadwalder, who died in 2014.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Leon and Lorraine Helen Yaskanice Cadwalder, he was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving our country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the Mill City Assembly of God Church and, before retirement, he worked for Motorola.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda Lopez and her husband, Albert, Manor, Texas; Bernadette Woodworth and her husband, William, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Windy Snyder and her husband, Brian, Hattiesburg, Miss.; a son, Scott Cadwalder and his wife, Betty, Dale, Texas; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, LeRoy, Richard and William; and two sisters, Rose Conrad and Betty Ann Entrot.

A funeral, followed by military honors, will be Monday at 7 p.m. from the Mill City Assembly of God, Route 307, with services by Pastor James G. Rugg.

Friends may call Monday from 4 until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019
