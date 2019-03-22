Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona "Lee" Lawrence. View Sign

Leona "Lee" Lawrence, 84, of Throop, Pa., formerly of Newark, N.J., entered Heaven's gates on Monday, March 18, 2019.



Born May 30, 1934, she was predeceased in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Barbolish; her son, Joseph Lawrence; and her late husband, George Lawrence.



A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Lee was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was kind, generous and truly loved helping her family.



Lee is survived by her four children, Debra Lawrence, Sharon D'Addario, Michael Lawrence and David Lawrence; and grandson, Kenneth R. D'Addario; granddaughter, Rebecca Liquari; grandson, Jeffrey Lawrence; and four great-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives.



Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.



A memorial service will be held at 3:30 by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney.



Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, New Jersey, at a later date.

Leona "Lee" Lawrence, 84, of Throop, Pa., formerly of Newark, N.J., entered Heaven's gates on Monday, March 18, 2019.Born May 30, 1934, she was predeceased in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Barbolish; her son, Joseph Lawrence; and her late husband, George Lawrence.A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Lee was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was kind, generous and truly loved helping her family.Lee is survived by her four children, Debra Lawrence, Sharon D'Addario, Michael Lawrence and David Lawrence; and grandson, Kenneth R. D'Addario; granddaughter, Rebecca Liquari; grandson, Jeffrey Lawrence; and four great-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives.Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.A memorial service will be held at 3:30 by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney.Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, New Jersey, at a later date. Funeral Home John F Glinsky Funeral Home

445 Sanderson St

Throop , PA 18512

(570) 489-4621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close