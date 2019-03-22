Leona "Lee" Lawrence, 84, of Throop, Pa., formerly of Newark, N.J., entered Heaven's gates on Monday, March 18, 2019.
|
Born May 30, 1934, she was predeceased in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Barbolish; her son, Joseph Lawrence; and her late husband, George Lawrence.
A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Lee was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She was kind, generous and truly loved helping her family.
Lee is survived by her four children, Debra Lawrence, Sharon D'Addario, Michael Lawrence and David Lawrence; and grandson, Kenneth R. D'Addario; granddaughter, Rebecca Liquari; grandson, Jeffrey Lawrence; and four great-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, New Jersey, at a later date.
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2019