Leona Sabia Miller, 89, of Clarks Summit, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Charles H. Miller for 69 years.
Born in Hollisterville on Aug. 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marco and Anna Rosar Sabia. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1949. She served on many reunion committees. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Bell Telephone Co. of Pa. and Northeastern Envelope. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church and volunteered at Our Lady of Peace School.
Leona was a devoted mother and grandmother and showed love and compassion to all that knew her. She was known for being "the Boss" and making sure everyone always had plans for supper.
She also enjoyed the sunshine living in Bradenton, Fla., for many years with all her friends from the Scranton Canoe Club.
Leona's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Traditional Home Health & Hospice and her numerous personal caretakers.
Also surviving are son, Keith Miller and wife, Judy, Dalton; and their children, Keith, Nicholson; Nicholas, Old Forge; and Dana, Dalton; and son, Daniel Miller, Clarks Summit; and his children, Alexandria, Virginia; and Evan, Clarks Summit.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Girard Sabia.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019