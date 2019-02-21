Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Zambo Cuilis Grunick. View Sign

Leona Zambo Cuilis Grunick, 89, of Olyphant, died Sunday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Cuilis, who died in 1972, and her second husband, Ferdinand Grunick, who died in 2003.



Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Hanas Zambo. She was a member of St. Michael's Parish, now Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, and a graduate of St. Michael's Parochial School and Olyphant High School. After graduation, she was employed in the cutting room of Barbizon Co. in Jessup until her marriage to "Fuzzy" Walter Cuilis when she moved to New Jersey. After his death in 1972, she returned to Olyphant. She worked as a travel counselor at AAA World Wide Travel in Scranton and enjoyed escorting trips to many islands and countries. A most memorable trip she had was to Oberammergaou, Germany to see the live Passion Play, which is presented every 10 years. After retirement, she loved going to morning Mass, gardening and keeping things in working order. In 1990, she married Ferdinand Grunick and were together until his death in 2003.



Surviving are a son, John Cuilis and wife, Sandy; a daughter, Rosemary Bilyo; a son-in-law, Joseph Bilyo; grandchildren, Joseph Bilyo and wife, Samantha; Samantha Biggs and husband, Gary; Nicole Gregor and husband, Jason; and great-grandchildren, Emily and J.J.



She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher; and a brother, Thomas Zambo.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment will take place at later date at St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.



Viewing hours will take place Friday from 5 to 8 pm at Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.

