Leonard A. Gallo, 76, Scranton, died Wednesday evening in Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton. His wife, the former Mary Grace Jordan, died in 1994.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Arthur and Lucy Nigro Gallo, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, the University of Scranton and received a master's degree in education from Marywood College. Before retirement, Leonard taught in the Dunmore School District. After retirement, he became a member of the Screen Actors Guild, having appeared as an extra in both television shows and movies.



One of his true enjoyments was traveling to new places.



Leonard's family would like to thank William Hill, of Shavertown, for his many years of friendship.



Surviving are two sons, Christopher and wife, Julie, Honesdale; and Jeffrey and wife, Amanda, State College; a sister, Eleanor Incavido and husband, Sam, Dunmore; four grandchildren, Jordan and Cassandra Gallo, Honesdale; and Isabella and Joseph Gallo, State College; and two nieces, Maurya Incavido, Dunmore; and Ellen Dewey and her husband, Rick, Clarks Summit.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave. in Scranton. Interment will take place in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning.



